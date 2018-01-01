Music Marketing

150+ Curated Marketing Tools for artists and music pros 🎵

Gumroad

Gumroad helps creators take control of their creative… 

  • 28. Jan
  • 6
  • 0

Weebly

Weebly's powerful drag and drop website builder and guided… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 5
  • 0

Sonicbids

Connect with promoters, book more gigs and grow your… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 5
  • 0

RadioAirplay

Get played to millions of listeners who like your style of… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 2
  • 0

Soundcloud ON

Wherever you are in your career, SoundCloud’s got you… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 2
  • 0

MusicGateway

Both your time and your clients' time is precious. As… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 2
  • 0

Haulix

Discreetly share watermarked music with the tastemakers. 

  • 27. Jan
  • 2
  • 0

Kompoz

With Kompoz, you can crowdsource songs with a bass player… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 3
  • 0

Soundbetter

The world’s best mixing & mastering engineers,… 

  • 27. Jan
  • 2
  • 0

Google Trends

One of the best tool to find new music trends every day, by… 

  • 25. Jan
  • 8
  • 1
the new rockstar philosophy

The New Rockstar Philosophy

Hailed by indie musician-composer Michael Franti as an… 

  • 19. Jan
  • 6
  • 1

Social Mention

Social Mention is a social media search engine that… 

  • 25. Jan
  • 6
  • 0

Vinylize.it

Make real vinyl records from any SoundCloud track. 

  • 26. Jan
  • 6
  • 0

Purple Cow: Transform Your Business by Being Remarkable - Seth Godin

Purple Cow

The cult classic that revolutionized marketing by teaching… 

  • 19. Jan
  • 5
  • 0
kickstarter

Kickstarter

Bringing creative projects to life. Probably the biggest… 

  • 26. Jan
  • 5
  • 0

Internet is huge! Help us find great content 💪

Collections

Blogs / Music Submission

View this collection 

  • 13

Books

View this collection 

  • 15

Crowd Funding

View this collection 

  • 11

Digital Distribution

View this collection 

  • 32

Email & Newsletter

View this collection 

  • 9

Market Research & Analytics

View this collection 

  • 17

Merchandising

View this collection 

  • 17

Photo & Video

View this collection 

  • 5

Physical Distribution

View this collection 

  • 10

PR / Publishing / Collaboration

View this collection 

  • 11

Social Media Marketing

View this collection 

  • 32

Soundcloud Marketing

View this collection 

  • 5

Spotify Marketing

View this collection 

  • 5

Tour Management

View this collection 

  • 21

Website Builders

View this collection 

  • 6
About

150+ Curated Marketing Tools and resources for artists and music pros.

Join the Music Marketing Mastermind Group on Facebook.

Made with ❤️ in Italy.
A project by Antonio Bellu

